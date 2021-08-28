Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Up 666.7% in August

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of TITUF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.31. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36. Titanium has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.99.
