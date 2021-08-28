Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Up 666.7% in August

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TITUF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.31. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36. Titanium has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

