Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) vs. AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Head-To-Head Contrast

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AiHuiShou International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Titan Machinery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AiHuiShou International and Titan Machinery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Titan Machinery $1.41 billion 0.47 $19.36 million $1.26 23.32

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than AiHuiShou International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AiHuiShou International and Titan Machinery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Titan Machinery 0 0 4 0 3.00

AiHuiShou International currently has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 125.66%. Titan Machinery has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.46%. Given AiHuiShou International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AiHuiShou International is more favorable than Titan Machinery.

Profitability

This table compares AiHuiShou International and Titan Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A Titan Machinery 1.88% 9.58% 4.04%

Summary

Titan Machinery beats AiHuiShou International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc. engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America. The Construction segment focuses on machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from heavy construction to light industrial machinery. The International segment deals with the customers in Eastern Europe. The company was founded by David Joseph Meyer in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, ND.

