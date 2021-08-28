Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.93, but opened at $32.41. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 749 shares traded.

The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TITN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,182 shares of company stock worth $3,881,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,074,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 74,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,396 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $661.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

