Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.85. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.200 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TITN. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $29.38 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $661.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,182 shares of company stock worth $3,881,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

