thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Down 48.1% in August

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the July 29th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

TKAMY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,651. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.16.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

