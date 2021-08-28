Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce $3.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $11.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $13.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

NYSE THO traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $116.50. The company had a trading volume of 481,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after purchasing an additional 127,919 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,131,000 after buying an additional 547,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after acquiring an additional 170,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Thor Industries by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 125,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

