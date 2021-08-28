Thomas Stenger Sells 3,694 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOPE opened at $14.05 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 347,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

