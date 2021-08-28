TheStreet Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to “B”

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of ANF stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,615,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $4,023,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.