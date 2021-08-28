TheStreet Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to “B”

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
Shares of ANF stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,615,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $4,023,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
