TheStreet Downgrades Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) to C

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

NYSE:TYL opened at $476.17 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $498.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.16.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,399,159.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,621 shares of company stock worth $18,804,616 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

