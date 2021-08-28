Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,081,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,611,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,648,320,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO traded down $4.26 on Friday, hitting $548.51. 846,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,911. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $526.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $560.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

