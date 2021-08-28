Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TBPH. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

