The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $26.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 50,000 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $1,166,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,964,566 shares of company stock valued at $49,540,425. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after purchasing an additional 777,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 76.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

