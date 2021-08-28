The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,679 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 6.5% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $100,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 58.0% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 25,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,696,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.08. The company has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a PE ratio of 295.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

