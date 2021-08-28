The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,668,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a PE ratio of 295.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.08.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

