The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.07. 1,672,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,009. The company has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

