The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,370 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

NYSE TJX opened at $73.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

