The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. Analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,454.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,411,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Shyft Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of The Shyft Group worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.