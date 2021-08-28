The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Position Decreased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after buying an additional 58,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 85,714 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPG opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

