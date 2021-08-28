The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.90% of The Howard Hughes worth $48,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Howard Hughes by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mad River Investors increased its position in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 47,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC opened at $92.56 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

