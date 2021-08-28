The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Down 88.9% in August

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,430,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

CUBA stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.07%.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

