The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $230.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $270.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.68.

Shares of CMI opened at $240.30 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

