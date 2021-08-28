The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $230.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $270.00.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.68.
Shares of CMI opened at $240.30 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
Featured Story: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.