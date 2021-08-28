The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target to $18.00

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. H&R Block currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,103 shares of company stock worth $1,464,015. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,948,000 after buying an additional 149,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 218,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100,443 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

