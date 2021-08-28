The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.590-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

NYSE:GEO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,295. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $937.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. Wedbush started coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The GEO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

