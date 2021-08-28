The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the July 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,793. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 45.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $633,000.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

