The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $23.01

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.01, but opened at $23.66. The Beauty Health shares last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 30,616 shares traded.

SKIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.