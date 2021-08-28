THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Update

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the July 29th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THCBF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,759. THC Biomed Intl has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09.

About THC Biomed Intl

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. The company conducts research and development of products and services related to the medical cannabis industry. It also offers cannabis beverage under the THC KISS brand name, as well as pure cannabis sticks. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

