TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stake Boosted by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $156,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.35.

NASDAQ:TFFP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. 84,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,058. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $216.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.18. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP).

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.