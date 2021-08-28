Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 59,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 93.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 84.7% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.58. 4,279,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.40. The firm has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.