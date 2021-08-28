Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 20,845 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,845 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,900 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,146.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,944,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,146,957. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.