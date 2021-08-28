Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 126 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Prologis by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,605,000 after purchasing an additional 406,922 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $131.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,252. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

