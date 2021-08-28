TenX (PAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.54 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One TenX coin can now be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TenX has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and $865,094.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00013979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.00753516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00104858 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

