Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $27.71.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

