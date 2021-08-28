Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.77. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. 1,917,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,253. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.