Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) VP Richard P. Tracy Sells 39,905 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Telos stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 818.50. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 10.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

