Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Down 86.8% in August

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the July 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TLTZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tele2 AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of TLTZY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. 1,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 10.22%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

