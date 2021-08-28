TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, an increase of 343.5% from the July 29th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCCPY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. 33,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,526. TechnoPro has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.98.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

