TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, an increase of 343.5% from the July 29th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCCPY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. 33,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,526. TechnoPro has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.98.
About TechnoPro
