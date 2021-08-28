TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb Acquires 25,000 Shares

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £19,250 ($25,150.25).

Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TEAM alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 7,598 shares of TEAM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £6,002.42 ($7,842.20).

On Monday, July 5th, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb acquired 15,000 shares of TEAM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £11,550 ($15,090.15).

Shares of LON TEAM opened at GBX 77.80 ($1.02) on Friday. TEAM plc has a twelve month low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.90 ($1.20). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.53.

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for TEAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.