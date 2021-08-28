Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 18,662 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 18,662 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $52,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $1,579,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. FBN Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.53. 7,992,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,485,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

