Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $103.70 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.49% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $103,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $5.03 on Friday, reaching $261.84. 382,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

