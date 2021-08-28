Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,045 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $58,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $105.45. 5,900,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,364,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.54. The stock has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $105.65.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

