Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,046 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $71,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.02. 375,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,070. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.51.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

