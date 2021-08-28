TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. BOKF NA grew its holdings in TC Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,689,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

TRP stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,936. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

