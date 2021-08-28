Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after buying an additional 1,084,841 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 9.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,231,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after buying an additional 620,706 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 27.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 1,229,171 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 160.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 1,804,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 284.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.76. 947,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $499.61 million, a PE ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 2.53. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

