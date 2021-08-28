Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TARS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.43 million and a P/E ratio of -5.90. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $78,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,917 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $48,059.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,300. 33.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $183,000. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

