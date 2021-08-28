Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the July 29th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.69. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

In other news, CFO David Vanderhorst sold 4,600 shares of Taitron Components stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $28,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,383. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAIT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taitron Components by 179.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Taitron Components in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

