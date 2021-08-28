T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for T2 Biosystems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for T2 Biosystems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $157.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.83.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 510.02% and a negative net margin of 166.02%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 800,971 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

