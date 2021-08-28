Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SSMXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sysmex presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SSMXY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.80. 11,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 0.21. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $42.39 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

