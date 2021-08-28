Syscoin Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $151.26 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00354526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 618,040,793 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

