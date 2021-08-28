Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.780-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.19 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.800 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC restated an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.75.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.81. The stock had a trading volume of 512,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $333.46.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,467 shares of company stock worth $106,713,948. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.