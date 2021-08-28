SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post sales of $5.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.18 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $6.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $21.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $22.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $128.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.58. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,454 shares of company stock worth $3,502,882. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

